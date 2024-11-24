Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

'I cried every 3 days under pressure to deliver hits early in my career' – Gyakie

24 November 2024 at 13:07
Ghanaian musician Gyakie, known for her hit song "Forever", has opened up about the intense pressure she faced early in her career. Speaking to BBC Africa, she revealed that expectations from fans and management to produce consecutive hits often left her in tears.
Gyakie
Gyakie

Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has shared the challenges she faced at the start of her career.

In an interview with BBC Africa, Gyakie revealed that pressure from fans and her management to release hit songs often left her in tears.

Gyakie

If I am pressured or shouted at, I am going to grab a tissue and cry. So, I don't like to be pressured or shouted at. At the beginning of my career, I would cry at home almost every three days because the pressure was too much. Especially when ‘Forever’ blew up. The expectations were high for me to come out with another hit song

The "Forever" hitmaker, however, stated that she has since developed resilience, having gained a better understanding of the music industry and how to handle pressure and social media negativity.

Gyakie

It's good when it feels like motivation, but it's different when it's different. Also, these negative criticisms that are not coming from a good place... It took me a while to not really let it get to me. But now, I could see anything about me, where the person knows what he is saying is not true. I would be like, somebody should give me some water to drink because the country is already hard

However, Gyakie has since grown stronger, learning to handle the demands of the industry and the negativity on social media.

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie releases heartfelt single 'Rent Free'

It took me a while to not really let it get to me. But now I could see anything about me, where the person knows what he is saying is not true, I would be like, somebody should give me some water to drink because the country is already hard

Gyakie’s journey from navigating the pressures of fame to becoming one of Ghana’s most celebrated female artists is a testament to her resilience and determination. Her hit single, “Forever,” which has surpassed 150 million combined streams, remains a shining example of her undeniable talent and enduring impact on the music industry.

Celebrities
Next Article