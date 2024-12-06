I’ve been able to acquire three plots of land as an actor - Salinko

Kumawood actor Abraham Davis, famously known as Salinko, has revealed that his acting career has enabled him to secure significant assets, including three plots of land.
In a December 4, 2024, interview with Accra FM, Salinko spoke about his achievements and the transformative impact of his work in the movie industry.
Shooting movies has been very profitable for me. The films I’ve shot have not only earned me money but also taken me to places where I’ve been able to influence people’s brands. I’m still an ambassador for many brands, and some even have me on their billboards, which has really helped me
Reflecting on his journey, Salinko expressed gratitude for his success, attributing it to divine favour.
Life is not a competition. Watching others can inspire you to do more. All the lands I’ve purchased are quite expensive. I started buying property in Kumasi around 2014/2015. We didn’t start early, but God has been faithful
He outlined his investments: I’m building a hospital on one of the plots, and I’ve built a house on another. The third plot has been given to my siblings, but I intentionally registered all the lands in my late mother’s name. I did this because I didn’t want anyone to think of selling or fighting over the land
The actor also acknowledged UTV's instrumental role in boosting his career.
UTV helped me push my brand to new heights, especially through the series I aired on their station. It has allowed me to do many things, including travel and buy cars, so I could feel comfortable. I usually don’t like discussing my personal life in public, but we are currently building a nice factory for our productions. So, I can confidently say that movies have given me a lot
Sharing his approach to brand endorsements, Salinko remarked: When I’m hired to advertise for a brand, it’s all about the money, but I make sure I take that brand far. Anything I touch is a blessing, and I’m sharing this to encourage others. Although I don’t usually put my personal matters out there, this career has allowed me to acquire three plots of land in Kumasi. They’re all close to me
Salinko's candid revelations highlight the financial rewards of his acting career and the thoughtful investments he has made to secure his future and support his family.