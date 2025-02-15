10 Best Romcoms to make you fall in love this Valentine’s - singles, watch out

As the Valentine season lingers, here are 10 romantic comedies you might want to watch today to feel the love in the air. Watch out—you might just fall in love after seeing these films!

1. Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Usually, when we think of romcoms, we imagine young couples. But how about a story featuring love in your 50s and 60s? Something’s Gotta Give follows an ageing Casanova who unexpectedly falls for a woman his own age after a heart attack forces him to stay in her home. What follows is a journey of self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. If you thought older people couldn’t be romantic, this one will change your mind.

2. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

A magazine columnist bets she can drive a man away in just 10 days, while he wagers he can make her fall in love—leading to a hilarious battle of wills and unexpected romance. If you enjoy crazy matchmaking and spontaneous love stories, this is a must-watch. Brace yourself for lots of laughter!

3. How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

This might be a controversial addition, but if you love age-gap romances, this film is for you. How Stella Got Her Groove Back follows a 40-year-old woman who visits Jamaica and falls for a man half her age—much to society’s disapproval. The film beautifully explores the challenges of age-gap relationships, particularly when an older woman dates a younger man. To all the single ladies, this might inspire you to get your groove back!

4. Enchanted (2007)

For a family-friendly romcom with a touch of fantasy and animation, Enchanted is a perfect choice. It tells the story of a young maiden bride from the land of Andalasia, who is banished to New York City by an evil queen. There, she falls for a widowed lawyer. This movie might just make you rethink the idea of Prince Charming!

5. In the Mood for Love (2000)

This legendary film by Wong Kar-wai follows two married neighbours who discover their spouses are having an affair. As they find comfort in each other, they too begin to fall in love. But will they follow their hearts or choose to walk away? Watch this one alone—you might find yourself tearing up by the end.

6. Love & Basketball (2000)

For sports lovers, Love & Basketball blends romance and competition perfectly. Two childhood friends, both aspiring basketball players, navigate their way through life, love, and ambition. Love isn’t just a game, but can it be the winning shot?

7. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Using the word "hate" in a romcom title sounds ironic, but this teen romance is an absolute classic. A new student wants to date a popular girl, but first, he must find a date for her sharp-tongued sister, leading to unexpected romance. Despite being a teen drama, the plot is mature and refreshing. You won’t take your eyes off this one!

8. Notting Hill (1999)

If you love whirlwind romances, Notting Hill is for you. A humble bookshop owner falls for a famous actress, leading to a rollercoaster of love, misunderstandings, and heartbreak. Watch this when your blood pressure is low—you might find yourself yelling at the screen.

9. The Proposal (2009)

For fans of the "enemies-to-lovers" trope, The Proposal is a hilarious must-watch. A ruthless editor, facing deportation, blackmails her assistant into a fake marriage. But their trip to his quirky Alaskan hometown leads to unexpected love. Get ready to laugh non-stop with this one!

10. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

As the title suggests, this is a crazy story filled with unexpected twists and turns. A heartbroken middle-aged man gets a makeover from a charming womaniser, but their lives collide in hilarious and heartfelt ways. By the end of this film, you’ll be convinced that love is real!