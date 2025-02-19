ASAP Rocky acquitted in shooting case involving former friend ASAP Relli

Hip-hop artist ASAP Rocky has been found not guilty of shooting his former friend and collaborator, Terell Ephron, better known as ASAP Relli. After nearly three hours of deliberation on Tuesday, the jury cleared Rocky of two felony assault charges stemming from a 2021 incident in Los Angeles.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was visibly emotional upon hearing the verdict. Overcome with relief, he leapt into the courtroom gallery to embrace his wife, singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, before turning to the jury and expressing his gratitude.

Thank you all for saving my life, he told them.

The trial revolved around whether Rocky had fired a real gun or merely used a prop weapon during an argument with Relli. Prosecutors alleged that he discharged a semiautomatic firearm, grazing Relli’s hand. However, Rocky’s legal team contended that he had only fired blanks from a prop gun, previously used in a music video. Notably, no actual weapon was recovered as evidence.

The incident occurred in November 2021, near a Hollywood hotel. Relli testified that he and Rocky had arranged to meet to resolve their differences, but the encounter escalated into an argument. He claimed that Rocky pulled out a gun and shot at him. Surveillance footage was presented, showing Rocky holding a firearm before the alleged shooting. However, defence witnesses, including fellow ASAP Mob member ASAP Twelvyy, insisted that Relli was aware the gun was fake and that Rocky had brandished it to protect another friend, ASAP Illz.

Relli’s testimony was dramatic, with the judge at one point needing to calm him down. He also claimed to have received death threats following the accusations. The defence dismissed his allegations, portraying him as unreliable and arguing that he was attempting to extort Rocky for financial gain.

With the not-guilty verdict, ASAP Rocky is now free to continue his career. He is set to perform at the Rolling Loud festival in March and will serve as a celebrity chair at the Met Gala in May. Additionally, he has an upcoming film directed by Spike Lee, co-starring Denzel Washington.