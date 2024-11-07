Asomacy releases new single ‘Dede

Rising Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Asomacy has released his highly-anticipated new single, ‘Dede’, via Sony Music West Africa.

‘Dede’ follows the massive success of his breakout hit ‘Why’, a heartfelt track that resonated with fans across the continent. Stream or download ‘Dede’ across all major digital platforms

here: https://asomacy.lnk.to/Dede

‘Dede’ represents a new chapter for Asomacy as he shifts from heartbreak to a celebration of love. The track captures the essence of finding joy and ease in a relationship, with lyrics inspired by a love that feels effortless and deeply fulfilling.

“She’s my Mona Lisa, and we’re in a world of no stress,” Asomacy says, offering a glimpse into the emotions behind the music.

Produced by his longtime collaborator Press TK, ‘Dede’ blends Ghana’s Highlife heritage with contemporary Afrobeats, delivering a sound that is both fresh and authentic.

Since signing with Sony Music West Africa via The Pep Entertainment, Asomacy has emerged as one of West Africa’s most exciting new voices. With his unique storytelling and undeniable talent, he continues to solidify his place in the African music scene.