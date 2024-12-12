Empress Gifty opens up about Hopeson Adorye’s political fallout and family’s resilience

Ghanaian gospel sensation Empress Gifty has opened up about the challenges she and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, have faced in recent months.

Known for her inspiring music and lively persona, Empress Gifty shared an emotional account during a TikTok Live session, detailing their journey from political upheaval to newfound hope.

Hopeson Adorye, a notable figure in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, became embroiled in controversy in late 2023. His public endorsement of Alan Kyerematen over the party’s preferred flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, led to his expulsion from the party. The fallout not only stripped him of his political status but also cost him his job at the airport, plunging the family into uncertainty and financial strain.

Reflecting on this turbulent period, Empress Gifty described it as a time of “intense public scrutiny and hardship.” However, brighter days have since emerged. Following John Dramani Mahama’s victory in the 2024 presidential elections, Hopeson made a bold decision to visit the President-elect and offer his congratulations in person.

In a surprising turn of events, Hopeson has been reinstated to his position at the airport, even before Mahama’s swearing-in. Empress Gifty sees this as a sign of “divine restoration” and the beginning of a hopeful new chapter for their family.

Addressing her critics, Empress did not mince words. “Nobody knows the attacks we’ve faced or the tears we’ve shed,” she asserted. She emphasised that her decision to speak out is deeply personal and rooted in the struggles they’ve endured, adding that “no one has the right to silence me.”

Hopeson Adorye’s political journey has been marked by both ambition and controversy. His decision to endorse Kyerematen against party expectations was a pivotal moment that came at great personal cost. Yet, Empress Gifty’s steadfast support highlights the resilience and determination they’ve shown as a couple.