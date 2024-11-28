Shatta Wale claims he lost a $4M record deal after 'GOG' album tracklist leak

Shatta Wale has made explosive allegations against his former manager, Bullgod, accusing him of sabotaging a $4 million record deal tied to the Gift of God (GOG) album.

Speaking during an interview on Kessben FM, Shatta Wale claimed that the album, which featured international artistes, was set to be promoted through a robust distribution strategy by a record label. However, he alleged that Bullgod leaked the album's tracklist, resulting in the cancellation of the lucrative deal.

“I woke up one day, and that time, he had stopped working with me; he (Bullgod) felt he had something to disgrace [me], so he brought that thing out,” Shatta Wale recounted. “I had a deal with a record label that wanted to give me $4 million. We had done the documentation and everything, waiting for a rollout. So after he released it, they called me and asked who leaked it, and I said my former manager. The boss said they cannot further the deal because of what had happened. It was like three days for them to send me that money.”

According to Shatta Wale, Bullgod’s alleged actions were motivated by personal grievances following the termination of their working relationship.

The controversy dates back to a heated feud between the two, during which Bullgod purportedly revealed details of the GOG album’s tracklist. In a Facebook post, Bullgod shared the names of artistes he claimed were featured on the album. These included American RnB icon John Legend, a feature he credited to Lesley, founder of Fantasy Entertainment (Fantasy Dome). Other mentioned collaborators were UK star Stefflon Don, and Jamaican dancehall legends Vybz Kartel and Popcaan.

The Gift of God album has faced multiple delays, and Bullgod’s revelations reportedly further complicated its rollout. Bullgod’s leak, which he seemingly framed as a move to excite fans, has instead left lingering tension and financial losses in its wake.