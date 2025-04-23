Grammy is not for you, focus on TGMAs - Rex Omar tells Ghanaian artistes

Rex Omar, renowned Ghanaian musician and Presidential Staffer for the Black Star Experience, has urged local artists to prioritize domestic award schemes over international accolades.
In an interview with GhanaWeb, the industry veteran asserted that Ghanaian musicians should take pride in national recognition rather than coveting Grammy Awards, which were institutionally designed for the American market.
He particularly cautioned against the disparagement of local award platforms while pursuing international honors.
Sometimes when I hear Ghanaians talk, Grammy is for America. So, if you disrespect the Ghana Music Awards and you think you want to go to the Grammy, I don't understand it. Because Grammy was not created for you.
The music icon drew parallels with the BET Awards, noting its origins as an extension of an American television network.
BET is an American TV station that ended up also doing their own awards. You get what I mean? So the whole situation is we have to believe in ourselves and things that we do in Ghana
Omar proposed an ambitious vision for the Ghanaian music industry: the creation of a world-class awards system that could rival the Grammys' prestige.
He articulated that strategic development and positive framing could transform such an initiative into a pan-African attraction.
We can also develop our own award if we speak well about it, if we do it well. Other countries will also want to be part of it. So the whole thing is, it goes beyond just receiving an award.
The industry leader framed this as part of a broader cultural infrastructure project, stating:
It's a whole value chain and ecosystem that must be developed so as to be able to make any meaningful impact.
His comments underscore the need for systemic investment in Ghana's creative economy to cultivate enduring international relevance.