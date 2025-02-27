Great Ampong apologises to Mahama over controversial campaign song

Ghanaian gospel musician Great Ampong has issued an unreserved apology to Ghanaians and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a campaign song he previously released against the party.

Ahead of the 7 December 2024 elections, Great Ampong composed a song endorsing the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. However, the song contained controversial lyrics that made unfounded claims about President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC.

In a video shared on 22 February 2025, Ampong publicly expressed regret for certain inappropriate lyrics directed at the NDC and some citizens. He extended his apology to Ghanaians, acknowledging that the song may have caused offence.

The musician has since released a new song titled ‘Apology’, in which he calls for unity among Ghanaians following the elections.

He emphasised that politicians, regardless of their affiliations, often prioritise their own interests over those of the people and the country, despite their numerous promises during election campaigns.

Ampong, a well-known supporter of the NPP, was vocal about his admiration for the party during the 2024 general elections. He composed the campaign song to promote Dr Bawumia and his running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO).

The lyrics praised the NPP and encouraged Ghanaians to vote for them. In several interviews, Ampong firmly denied claims that he had received money from Dr Bawumia to compose the song, insisting that his support was voluntary. He argued that the NPP had contributed more to Ghana’s development compared to the NDC.

However, following an unexpected turn of events, John Dramani Mahama and the NDC emerged victorious in the elections, leaving many NPP supporters in a state of uncertainty.

Fearing potential political repercussions, Ampong has now sought to mend relations with President Mahama. In a recent interview, he clarified that his lyrics were misinterpreted and taken out of context.