Gyakie says fans now attend shows seeking faults, not music enjoyment

Most people don’t even go to shows to enjoy them anymore; they go there to find breaking news. They go there to see who fell, they go there to find who missed a key. The motive is moving away from enjoying life and accepting that we are all human and people make mistakes. It’s more like: ‘I’m going there to make sure I get some bad news, then post it online and trend.’ Things are not fun anymore — people are being too careful with everything