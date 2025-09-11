Gyakie says fans now attend shows seeking faults, not music enjoyment

Ghanaian singer Gyakie has expressed concern that live performances are no longer about pure enjoyment, but have instead become hunting grounds for criticism and sensationalism.
According to her, many attendees now approach concerts with the primary intent of spotting mistakes that can be turned into “breaking news” rather than immersing themselves in the music and atmosphere.
Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM, the ‘Forever’ hitmaker acknowledged that criticism has always been part of an artiste’s journey but stressed that the current climate has made it “excessive” and in some cases deliberately harsh.
She lamented,
Nobody is far from criticism, but it is becoming a bit too much. It’s like people even do it on purpose. You can go on the internet and somebody sets up a camera to dissect your entire life when they don’t know anything about you
Gyakie further condemned the fault-finding culture where audiences, instead of enjoying performances, look out for slip-ups to feed online commentary.
She added,
Most people don’t even go to shows to enjoy them anymore; they go there to find breaking news. They go there to see who fell, they go there to find who missed a key. The motive is moving away from enjoying life and accepting that we are all human and people make mistakes. It’s more like: ‘I’m going there to make sure I get some bad news, then post it online and trend.’ Things are not fun anymore — people are being too careful with everything
Her comments highlight the increasing pressure artistes face in an era where social media magnifies every misstep, often overshadowing the artistry and joy of live performance.