I want to collaborate with Stonebwoy - Yaw Tog eyes track features

Rapper Yaw Tog has expressed his desire to collaborate with reggae/dancehall artist Stonebwoy on his forthcoming project.

Yaw Tog explained that his upcoming work will feature the Afroswing genre, and he particularly wants Stonebwoy to contribute to his tracks.

But the one I would really like to work with is Stonebwoy. I have some Afroswing project, so if I do it, I want a few verses from him. He is the first on my mind.

Meanwhile, Yaw Tog also discussed his current plans, revealing that he intends to release EPs gradually. Regarding collaborations, he explained that he wants to see success in his work before considering bringing other artists to feature.

Right now I just want to drop EPs all over the place gradually. If by God's grace, the work starts to produce results, I'll start working with others.

Yaw Tog has one EP and an album to his credit already. Expectations for the 'Asakaa boy wonder' are high, considering his outstanding musical achievements since his debut.