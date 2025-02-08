I was surprised to see KFC in Ghana – Irish tourist gets cultural shock

An Irish tourist visiting Ghana for the first time was left shocked and impressed by the country’s modern urban landscape, which defied his initial expectations of a rural, underdeveloped environment.
Speaking about his experience, the tourist admitted that he had pictured Africa as largely rural but was taken aback by the presence of global franchises like KFC as well as modern corporate buildings in Accra.
I had always perceived Africa as a particularly rural part of the world, but I was surprised to see KFC, Starbucks, and large building corporations similar to those in the Western world when I walked through Accra.
His experience in Ghana changed his perspective, and he encouraged others to visit the continent, describing it as a safe and culturally enriching destination.
What I would say to anyone who has thought of coming over to Africa, it is just a fantastic place to be. We had a great time, we met lovely people. It is really safe and you’d get a fantastic cultural experience that you’re not going to get anywhere else in the world.
Beyond the urban scenery, the tourist also explored Ghanaian cuisine, particularly enjoying Banku with groundnut soup and beef.
So last night I tried Banku with my family, with some kind of mix of groundnut soup and beef, and it was delicious.