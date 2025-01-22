'God didn't direct me'- Joyce Blessing sparks outrage with King Paluta collaboration

Gospel star Joyce Blessing has clarified that her decision to feature Hiplife artist King Paluta on her latest song was not explicitly directed by God but came after prayerful consideration.

Speaking to Taller Dee on Journey to Heaven on No.1 FM, 105.3, she explained:

God did not instruct me to feature King Paluta, but we commit everything we do into God’s hands. She added: I will not deceive you by saying God expressly told me to do it. But I committed it to God through prayer.

The Victory hitmaker elaborated further, revealing that in her prayer, she told God:

This is a thanksgiving song I am dedicating to you. So bless it for me.

Following the release of Correct featuring King Paluta, Joyce Blessing has faced criticism from some members of the Christian community and the Gospel music fraternity. Many consider her choice of collaborator controversial due to the divide between Gospel and secular music.

This is not the first time the artist has encountered backlash for such decisions. She faced similar reactions when she released Victory, a song written and produced by Highlife/Afrobeats star Kuami Eugene.

For many Christians, collaborations between Gospel and secular musicians are deemed inappropriate, as Gospel music is seen as sacred. Moreover, the themes and lifestyles of secular musicians are often perceived to conflict with Christian teachings.

I want to do collaborations with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale - Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing has has also expressed her desire to collaborate with some of Ghana’s most prominent secular artists, including rapper Sarkodie and dancehall sensations Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Joyce Blessing revealed her aspirations when asked about secular artists she would consider partnering with.

I want to do a collaboration with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale.