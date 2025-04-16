'Leave my church and face spiritual attacks' – Bishop Obinim threatens devoted members

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church, has issued a stern warning to his congregants, urging them not to attend or seek prayers from other churches.

During a sermon delivered on Sunday, 13 April, Bishop Obinim made it clear that he would not tolerate any loyal member of his congregation—referred to as “Abroso” members—visiting other ministries for spiritual help. According to him, such actions could result in serious spiritual repercussions.

I don’t want to see any Abroso member going to another church for prayers, he declared in a widely circulated video. “If a visitor comes and later leaves, that’s acceptable. But if a devoted member leaves for another church, there will be a spiritual problem between us. What exactly are you going there to look for?

He further stressed the gravity of this “spiritual problem,” suggesting it could manifest in the form of spiritual attacks.

If I catch any Abroso member attending another church, I will have a spiritual issue with you. Ask any elder what it means to have a spiritual problem with someone. I don’t understand why you keep going there. Is it for marriage? Financial support? Or medical reasons?

Bishop Obinim, who is well known in Ghana for his claims of performing miracles and his often controversial religious declarations, stated that the only acceptable reason for seeking help outside his church was in the case of medical emergencies.