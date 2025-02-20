Okomfour Kwadee isn’t a MUSIGA member; we have no obligation to help - Abena Ruthy

The Second Vice President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Abena Ruthy, has clarified that not all musicians in the country are members of the union.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Abena Ruthy emphasised that membership is not automatic for every artiste in Ghana. She revealed that even renowned hiplife musician Okomfour Kwadee is not currently a member of MUSIGA.
She explained that while the union has supported Kwadee in the past and remains open to assisting him on humanitarian grounds, they are not obligated to do so.
There was a discussion about Kwadee recently, and he is not even a member at the moment, but our president encouraged us to extend help. So, that is what we are doing. We are a family. We are not obliged to assist, but we are trying to support him as much as we can, she stated.
Abena Ruthy further stressed that the union primarily offers support to musicians who are members in good standing.
There is a perception that as long as you are a singer, you are automatically part of MUSIGA. But we have members in good standing, and as it stands now, he is not one of them, she clarified.
She also urged musicians across the country to officially join MUSIGA to ensure they receive support in times of need.
If something beneficial is happening, you should sign up because it is important. We hope more people will contribute, and we believe that continued education will help artistes understand the need to be part of MUSIGA, she added.
The artist, who was once a household name in Ghana, has been battling with mental health issues and has been in and out of rehabilitation centers