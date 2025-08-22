Shatta Wale’s partner Maali breaks silence after his release from EOCO custody

Embattled dancehall star Shatta Wale’s partner, Maali, has spoken out on the ongoing controversy between the musician and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over his acquisition of a yellow Lamborghini Urus. The luxury car has been linked to a US$4 million fraud case in the United States involving Ghanaian national Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving a prison sentence there.

Taking to Snapchat, Maali, who shares a child with Shatta Wale, asserted the singer’s innocence and voiced her confidence that he would overcome the allegations levelled against him. She stressed that his possessions were the result of both determination and divine favour.

Mali wrote;

False rumours can’t wash away true blessings

My man is proof that hard work and grace speak louder than sabotage. You can throw dirt on his name, but you can’t bury a man God has already lifted

Shatta Wale was detained by EOCO on Wednesday, 20 August, as part of ongoing investigations into financial irregularities surrounding the Lamborghini, which was seized earlier this month during an international probe into alleged fraud.

In an official statement, EOCO confirmed that the detention relates directly to the Lamborghini Urus, a 2019 model flagged by both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice as one of the assets tied to Amuah’s $4 million scheme.