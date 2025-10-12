Wendy Shay’s “Ready” album to drop on October 24

The award-winning artist’s eagerly awaited third studio album is set to hit music stores on October 24, according to her latest announcement.

On Friday night, October 10, Wendy Shay unveiled the cover art for her upcoming studio album, “Ready.” She shared the news across her social media platforms, describing the project as a “new layer” to her journey. “I present to you transformation,Strength, Value and Prosperity,” she wrote, leaving fans buzzing in the comment section.

Despite staying tight-lipped about the full track list and features, her recent string of singles, including ‘Psycho,’ ‘Sapiosexual,’ ‘Apology,’ ‘Too Late 2.0,’ and the freshly released ‘Crazy Love,’ boldly sets the stage for an exciting album that could position her as a frontrunner for “Artist of the Year” in the coming year.

The album’s announcement comes one day after she revealed her annual end-of-year concert has been rescheduled to November 22. This was done to honor the final funeral rites of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away on July 26.

“NOTICE! In honor of the late, great Daddy Lumba, we’ve moved The Shay Concert to 22nd November 2025 to make way for his funeral as we pay our final respects to the Legend. Thank you all for your love, understanding, and support. #SHAYGANG,” the post read.

