YFM honours R2Bees for global impact and cultural excellence at 2025 Area Codes Jam

YFM, Ghana’s number one youth and urban lifestyle brand, paid a powerful tribute to award-winning music duo R2Bees during the 2025 edition of Area Codes Jam, Ghana’s longest-running and biggest community-centered concert.

The electrifying event, held at the Legon City Mall on October 25, 2025, brought together music, culture, and social impact under the theme of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, blending rhythm, lifestyle, and advocacy in one unforgettable night.

In one of the evening’s most memorable highlights, YFM honored R2Bees, made up of Mugeez and Omar Sterling (Paedae), for their outstanding contribution to Ghanaian music and their influence on global urban culture. The duo received a citation of honor, custom art portraits, and a symbolic “Site 15” jersey; a tribute to their roots and enduring legacy in the Ghanaian music scene.

The presentation drew loud cheers from the massive crowd as YFM celebrated R2Bees for inspiring a generation and elevating Ghana’s sound on the world stage.

Speaking on the gesture, Rev Erskine, Programmes Manager of YFM, noted: “R2Bees represents everything YFM stands for; originality, culture, creativity, and global excellence. They have built a legacy that continues to inspire young artistes and shape Ghana’s urban sound. Honoring them tonight is our way of saying thank you for paving the way and staying true to who they are.”

YFM management revealed that recognizing artistes who have made remarkable contributions to music and culture was introduced as a new feature of this year’s Area Codes Jam and will be sustained in future editions.