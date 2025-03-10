5 trainee nurses sacked for forging WASSCE certificates to gain admission

The Principal of the Akim Oda Community Health Nurses Training School, Mr. Jones Abeka-Baah, has disclosed that five students have been expelled from the institution after it was discovered that they had gained admission using forged West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

Mr. Abeka-Baah emphasised the institution’s commitment to upholding academic integrity, stating that every applicant’s credentials undergo thorough scrutiny before final admission is granted.

‘’Giving you admission means that we will check the documents you used to apply. If you applied and came to the school through an illegal means, we will sack you,’’ he asserted.

Forgery of academic certificates is a serious offence in Ghana and many other jurisdictions. Under Ghanaian law, falsifying official documents is a criminal act punishable under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Section 158 of the Act states that anyone found guilty of forging documents with the intent to deceive or gain undue advantage can face imprisonment.

Additionally, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Act 2006 (Act 719) criminalises the falsification of WASSCE certificates. Under this law, individuals caught forging or altering WAEC results can face severe legal consequences, including prosecution, fines, and custodial sentences. The act also empowers WAEC to revoke any certificates found to be obtained fraudulently.

Institutions such as the Akim Oda Community Health Nurses Training School rely on strict verification processes to maintain the credibility of their admissions. As Mr. Abeka-Baah highlighted, falsification of academic records not only compromises the integrity of the educational system but also puts the credibility of the institution at risk.

The expulsion of the five students serves as a stern warning to prospective applicants about the consequences of academic fraud. It reinforces the importance of merit-based admission processes and the necessity for aspiring health professionals to uphold ethical standards.