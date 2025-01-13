Businessman petitions UPSA to sack Agordzo as lecturer over RTI revelation of misconduct

A private businessman Kojo Okyere has petitioned the Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) to terminate the appointment of retired Police Officer Benjamin Agordzor as a lecturer of the University over his record of “misconduct” and corresponding sanctions while in the Police Service as contained in an RTI request.

According to the businessman, the record of the maverick retired Police Officer while in active service is unbefitting of the status of a lecturer of a reputable institution such as the UPSA.



“For a person lawfully convicted on 6 counts of misconduct to be a leadership lecturer at UPSA leaves much to be desired about the characters being employed and given leadership roles to mentor the next generation”

According to the records as contained in the Right To Information request, ACP (retired) Agordzo was found guilty and sanctioned for six counts of misconduct contrary to section 17 (K) of the Police Service Act 1970 (ACT 350).

“Types of Offence committed if any? - Six counts of Misconduct contrary to section 17 (k) of the Police Service Act. 1970 (ACT350).

“Any internal adjudication processes he was put through, if any? - Yes, Service Enquiry.

“Any convictions? - Yes

“Any punishments he suffered? - Yes. He was removed from the Service in August, 2007, upon appeal, the Police council on 24th mARCH 2009 reduced his punishment. He was demoted in rank from Superintendent to deputy Superintendent of Police,” details of the RTI said.

The petition was submitted and received by an official of the registry of the UPSA Helina Appiah on Monday 13th January 2025.

The development comes on the back of comments made on TV3 by Mr Agordzo inciting police officers against the IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

“If Dampare stays in office beyond January 7, Police officers will mobilise to get him out,” he said on TV3 after the NDC won the December 7 polls.