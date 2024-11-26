Accra court sentences 28-year-old trader to 5 years in prison for GH₵402,000 job scam

A 28-year-old trader, Dorcas Twene Amankwa, has been sentenced to five years in prison for defrauding 97 people of GH¢402,000 under the pretext of securing them jobs in security services. The Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, found Amankwa guilty of defrauding by false pretences.

According to the prosecution, Amankwa had convinced the complainant, Michael Amoah—an Immigration Officer and fellow resident of Nsawam in the Eastern Region—that she worked at the Jubilee House and could access protocol slots for recruitment into security agencies. This scam took place in 2021.

She then persuaded the complainant to recruit individuals for the supposed protocol enlistment, charging fees between GH¢7,000 and GH¢15,000 per person. The complainant promoted the scheme to his acquaintances and other individuals.

According to the prosecution, those interested paid between GH¢7,000 and GH¢15,000 to the complainant, who then transferred the funds to Amankwa for the alleged protocol enlistments. In total, she received GH¢402,000 from the complainant, promising to secure spots for 97 individuals in agencies such as the Ghana Immigration Service and National Fire Service. However, she failed to deliver on her commitments.

Amankwa was arrested on May 4, 2022, for investigation. During questioning, she admitted to receiving GH¢400,000 and implicated a supposed accomplice named Boadi. Despite this claim, she could not assist police in locating him.

In a similar case of theft reported by Pulse a few days ago, a 29-year-old electrician, Samuel Ledi, has been sentenced to three years' imprisonment by the Hohoe Circuit Court for stealing a handbag containing GH¢40,000. Another suspect, identified as Tsikata, remains at large.

During court proceedings on 17 July 2024, presided over by Mr. Michael Johnson Abbey, Ledi pleaded not guilty. However, the court found him guilty and passed the sentence.