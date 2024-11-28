Dead body left unattended to at New Weija as Police lack vehicles to retrieve it

Residents of Mile 11, New Weija, were confronted with a distressing discovery early this morning when the lifeless body of an unidentified man was found in an uncompleted building.

A pair of slippers lay beside the body, which residents believe had been there for over 48 hours, judging by the strong odour emanating from the scene.

Despite reports made to the authorities throughout the morning, the body remained at the site at the time of this report. According to residents, police officers have cited a lack of available vehicles as the reason for their inability to retrieve the deceased.

The incident has raised concerns among residents about the responsiveness of local law enforcement, particularly in cases requiring urgent attention.

Meanwhile, the community remains uneasy as they await the removal of the body and further investigation into the circumstances of the death. Authorities are yet to provide an official statement regarding the incident.

Police Responsibilities in Such Situations

The Ghana Police Service is mandated to respond swiftly in cases involving the discovery of deceased persons to ensure public safety, preserve evidence, and uphold the dignity of the deceased. Key responsibilities include securing the scene to prevent tampering with evidence, promptly retrieving and transporting the body to a mortuary for examination, and conducting preliminary investigations such as collecting evidence, taking witness statements, and documenting the scene.