Ibrahim Mahama sponsors $110,000 treatment for 10-year-old Leukaemia patient in South Africa

Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to supporting those in need through a remarkable act of generosity.

His latest gesture centres on 10-year-old Lisa Laryea, a pupil battling leukaemia—an illness that has sparked widespread sympathy on social media. Mr Mahama took it upon himself to cover the cost of her medical care, totalling over $110,000, and went a step further to ensure she receives specialised treatment. On Sunday, 24 November 2024, he arranged for Lisa and her mother to travel to South Africa aboard an emergency chartered Air Ambulance, offering her the chance to access advanced care that could aid her recovery.

He was personally present at Kotoka International Airport Terminal 2 to oversee the arrangements, ensuring that their journey proceeded smoothly. The total cost of Lisa’s treatment is estimated to be approximately 2 million South African Rand, equivalent to USD 110,000.

Rafik Mahama, Special Aide to Mr Ibrahim Mahama, stated that; “When we learned about Lisa’s condition on social media, we knew we had to step in and help. Every child deserves the opportunity to live a healthy and happy life. When it comes to saving human life, our Father and Boss, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, doesn’t consider the cost. He has unlimited empathy towards humanity. He gives the instructions to everyone, and we work to make sure we get the job done properly. Because the flight was a 6 am scheduled chartered flight, I got to the Ridge Hospital at 3 am today; we wanted to make sure everything was done properly, with regard to conveying Lisa from the hospital to the airport. The doctors are on standby in South Africa. By God’s grace, Lisa will come back stronger.”

For Melissa's family, this gesture of generosity has felt like a miracle. The young girl’s mother, deeply moved, shared her heartfelt thanks to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama.

“We never imagined that someone of his stature would care so deeply about our daughter’s health. He has given Melissa the gift of hope, and we will be forever grateful.”