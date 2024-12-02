Man sentenced to prison for intentionally getting fat to avoid military service

A 26-year-old South Korean man has recently been sentenced to one year in prison for intentionally binge eating in an attempt to become obese and avoid mandatory military service.

Military service is a significant obligation in South Korea. Regardless of one’s status, whether a globally renowned singer, a successful actor, or a billionaire, any healthy adult male between the ages of 18 and 35 must complete at least 21 months of military service.

While it is possible to defer this service for a time, all men in this age group are eventually required to serve. However, if an individual is deemed unfit for service due to health reasons, they are exempt from this duty.

This young man allegedly tried to bypass military service by deliberately overindulging in food to become obese, thereby seeking to be declared unfit for duty. Unfortunately for him, his plan failed, and he has now been sentenced to one year in prison.

The unnamed man was found guilty of deliberately gaining weight by significantly increasing his daily food intake and consuming large quantities of water just before his physical examination for military service in an attempt to artificially raise his body weight.

According to reports, the man followed a diet devised by a friend, who was also charged as an accomplice in this case. Evidence presented by South Korean authorities indicated that the man adhered to a specific plan and meticulously monitored his weight in the lead-up to the examination.

Documents submitted to the Seoul Eastern Dongbu District Court revealed that the 26-year-old man was initially assessed at grade 2 during his first physical examination in October 2017, making him eligible for military service. However, in June 2023, following his intentional weight gain, he was reassessed and given a grade 4, classifying him as unfit for service. Standing at 169 cm tall and weighing 102.3 kilograms, the man had a body mass index (BMI) of 35.8, which led to his exemption from compulsory military service.

The accused man was initially permitted to serve in a non-combat role at a government agency, where he could commute from home. However, authorities noticed an unusual increase in his weight, prompting an investigation that revealed his attempt to evade mandatory military service without justifiable cause. As a result, he was sentenced to one year in prison, with the sentence suspended for two years. His accomplice received a six-month prison sentence, also suspended for two years.

Interestingly, the accomplice maintained his innocence throughout the trial, claiming that he never believed his friend would actually go through with the plan.