Kwame Opoku rejoins Asante Kotoko after three-year absence

Asante Kotoko SC has officially re-signed former striker Kwame Opoku, three seasons after his departure.

The 27-year-old forward has returned to the Porcupine Warriors on a two-and-a-half-year deal, pending a successful medical examination and transfer clearance.

Opoku, who previously played for USM Alger in Algeria, faced challenges in his career after transferring to Olympique Khouribga in Morocco, where his team suffered relegation to the Botola 2.

However, his return to Asante Kotoko marks a new chapter in his career and a chance to re-establish himself in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking about his comeback, Opoku expressed his excitement and commitment to the club that first propelled him into the spotlight.

It’s a great feeling to be back at Kotoko. This club has always felt like home to me, and I’m eager to contribute to the team’s success. The support from the fans has been incredible, even during my time away, and I’m ready to give everything on the pitch to make them proud

High expectations from Kotoko's coach

Head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum welcomed Opoku back and praised his growth and experience gained from playing abroad.

Kwame is a player who has grown tremendously since his first spell here. His time in Algeria and Morocco has sharpened his skills and added to his experience. He’s a proven goal scorer and creator, and I’m confident he will bring a lot of quality to our squad

Next challenge: Hearts of Oak showdown