5 things every Ghanaians should consider before they ‘japa’

The desire to japa—a popular term for relocating abroad in search of better opportunities—has intensified among many Ghanaians. While the idea of a fresh start in a foreign land sounds exciting, moving abroad is not always as glamorous as it seems.
Before you pack your bags and say goodbye to Ghana, here are five crucial things to consider:
1. The Real Cost of Living Abroad
Higher salaries in Western countries may seem attractive, but so is the cost of living. Rent, transportation, and groceries can quickly drain your pocket.
According to Numbeo, rent in London is 500% higher than in Accra. Even in affordable European cities like Berlin, rent is still 200% higher.
Grocery prices in the UK and Canada are 30–50% more expensive than in Ghana. A simple meal that costs GHS 30 in Accra could cost over GHS 100 in London or Toronto.
The UK and Canada have also introduced higher taxes and levies for foreign workers, significantly reducing take-home pay.
A £2,000 salary in the UK may sound good in cedis, but after rent, bills, and taxes, what’s really left?
2. Visa and Immigration Hurdles
Getting a visa is one thing—staying legally is another. Many Ghanaians struggle with visa renewals, work permits, or even the risk of deportation.
In 2023, the UK banned dependents from joining most international students, making it harder for families to relocate together.
Germany now requires proof of €11,208 (about GHS 170,000) in a "blocked account" before issuing student visas.
Some Ghanaians find themselves overstaying visas or engaging in illegal jobs due to lack of proper documentation.
Before relocating, fully understand the legal and immigration implications of your move.
READ ALSO; 7 bizarre hotels you won’t believe exist – Would you stay in one?
3. Culture Shock and Loneliness
Moving abroad means leaving behind family, friends, and familiar comforts. The climate, food, and cultural norms can be difficult to adjust to.
Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) affects about 6% of people in colder countries, leading to depression due to lack of sunlight.
Some immigrants report working multiple jobs just to survive, leaving little time for social life.
Many Ghanaians struggle with isolation, especially in countries where social interactions are more individualistic than communal.
Are you mentally prepared to start from scratch, possibly without immediate support from loved ones?
4. Employment and Career Growth
Not every country is waiting to hand you your dream job. Many Ghanaians find themselves underemployed—working in jobs unrelated to their qualifications.
In Canada, over 60% of immigrants report being unable to find jobs in their fields due to lack of local experience or credential recognition.
The UK actively recruits Ghanaian nurses, but the high cost of living forces many into extra jobs like Uber driving just to make ends meet.
Some professions require requalification. A Ghanaian doctor, for example, may need to pass multiple exams before practising in the US or UK.
Do your research on career progression in your destination country before making the move.
READ ALSO: As a Ghanaian, you're missing out if you've not toured these 10 travel destinations yet
5. Is It Really Worth It?
Before taking that flight, ask yourself: What exactly am I looking for? More money? A better lifestyle? Career advancement? A fresh start?
A 2024 UN Report found that remittances from Ghanaians abroad contribute 5% of Ghana’s GDP, but many migrants still struggle financially.
Some returnees have started thriving businesses in Ghana instead of enduring tough conditions abroad.
Those who relocate without a clear plan often find themselves worse off than they were in Ghana.
Before you japa, weigh the pros and cons carefully. Moving abroad can be life-changing, but it is not always the ultimate solution. Japa wisely!