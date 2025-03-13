5 things every Ghanaians should consider before they ‘japa’

The desire to japa—a popular term for relocating abroad in search of better opportunities —has intensified among many Ghanaians. While the idea of a fresh start in a foreign land sounds exciting, moving abroad is not always as glamorous as it seems.

Before you pack your bags and say goodbye to Ghana, here are five crucial things to consider:

1. The Real Cost of Living Abroad

Higher salaries in Western countries may seem attractive, but so is the cost of living. Rent, transportation, and groceries can quickly drain your pocket.

According to Numbeo, rent in London is 500% higher than in Accra. Even in affordable European cities like Berlin, rent is still 200% higher .

Grocery prices in the UK and Canada are 30–50% more expensive than in Ghana. A simple meal that costs GHS 30 in Accra could cost over GHS 100 in London or Toronto .

The UK and Canada have also introduced higher taxes and levies for foreign workers, significantly reducing take-home pay.

A £2,000 salary in the UK may sound good in cedis, but after rent, bills, and taxes, what’s really left?