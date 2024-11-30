Electoral Commission explains BVDs, dismisses vote-rigging claims

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has addressed widespread misconceptions about the use of Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) in elections, dismissing allegations that the machines could be manipulated to favour one candidate over another.
This clarification was delivered through an innovative skit that combines humour and storytelling, aimed at engaging young audiences and tackling misinformation ahead of the 7 December presidential and parliamentary elections.
Using Drama to Inform and Educate
The skit featured a cast of young actors portraying a fictional scenario where unfounded claims about BVDs were raised. Some actors were shown voicing concerns that the devices could be tampered with to rig votes. However, one cast member intervened to explain the purpose, use, and benefits of BVDs.
He clarified that the devices ensure transparency by verifying voter identity, benefiting political parties, candidates, and voters alike. The intervention also debunked the myth that either the EC or political parties could manipulate the devices during elections.
The aim is to eliminate all forms of misconceptions that could create distrust in the electoral process. The EC highlighted its commitment to combating disinformation during this critical period.
Tackling Misinformation Creatively
The EC’s skit demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to public education, using relatable drama and storytelling to deliver an impactful message. By employing a medium that resonates with young people, the message is not only memorable but also easily shareable on social media platforms.
This strategy is part of a larger campaign aimed at promoting peaceful and credible elections. It comes at a time when tensions can run high, and misinformation can influence public perception, particularly among citizens who may be susceptible to propaganda.
Partnerships for Peace
The EC’s efforts to dispel electoral myths are further amplified through collaborations with community leaders, youth organisations, and social media influencers. These partnerships aim to inspire young Ghanaians to embrace peace and unity rather than succumbing to partisan divisions.
This creative outreach underscores the power of education and engagement in fostering a culture of trust and responsibility during elections. By demystifying the electoral process, the EC sets a benchmark for how innovation can be used to strengthen democracy and ensure peaceful elections.
The initiative not only addresses immediate concerns but also paves the way for a more informed and engaged electorate in future elections.