Electoral Commission explains BVDs, dismisses vote-rigging claims

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has addressed widespread misconceptions about the use of Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) in elections, dismissing allegations that the machines could be manipulated to favour one candidate over another.

This clarification was delivered through an innovative skit that combines humour and storytelling, aimed at engaging young audiences and tackling misinformation ahead of the 7 December presidential and parliamentary elections.

Using Drama to Inform and Educate

The skit featured a cast of young actors portraying a fictional scenario where unfounded claims about BVDs were raised. Some actors were shown voicing concerns that the devices could be tampered with to rig votes. However, one cast member intervened to explain the purpose, use, and benefits of BVDs.

He clarified that the devices ensure transparency by verifying voter identity, benefiting political parties, candidates, and voters alike. The intervention also debunked the myth that either the EC or political parties could manipulate the devices during elections.

The aim is to eliminate all forms of misconceptions that could create distrust in the electoral process. The EC highlighted its commitment to combating disinformation during this critical period.