Police arrest Oheneba Nana Asiedu for publication of false news

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a Kumasi-based radio and television presenter, for allegedly publishing false news. The arrest, which took place on Saturday, 23 November 2024, is in connection with offences contrary to Section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The Police confirmed in a statement:

The suspect is currently in Police custody, and the case will be presented before the court for him to face justice.

The arrest follows an invitation extended to Oheneba Nana Asiedu by the Police to assist in investigations into a video circulating on social media. In the video, the presenter, speaking at the studios of Wontumi FM in Kumasi, allegedly urged the public to vote for presidential candidates on different dates during the December 2024 general elections. The Police described this statement as false and likely to disturb public peace.

The suspect has been directed to report to the Ashanti Regional Police Command to aid further investigations into the matter.

The Police have called on the public, especially media practitioners, to act responsibly in the dissemination of information.

The statement added.

We urge the public, particularly media practitioners, to exercise utmost caution and responsibility, and refrain from publishing false news which is likely to disturb public peace before, during, and after the upcoming general elections