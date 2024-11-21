Police assure the media of their safety during 2024 elections.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the media of its commitment to their safety during the 2024 General Election.

This assurance was emphasised during a stakeholder engagement in Accra on Wednesday, 20th November 2024, at the Police Headquarters, between the Police leadership, led by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, senior journalists, and news editors.

Addressing the meeting, the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, emphasised that the media is a key stakeholder in this year’s elections and, as such, requires the protection and support of the Police to effectively fulfil its responsibilities as the fourth estate. He further highlighted Ghana’s reputation as a leader in democratic practices, attributing this success to effective collaboration between institutions like the Police and the media.

As part of the media security arrangements, the Police announced the introduction of liaison officers for all media houses nationwide to serve as direct links between the Police and media establishments. This arrangement is intended to address security concerns and enhance the safety of all journalists across the country in their coverage of the general election.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare seized the opportunity to call for collective efforts to make the upcoming elections a landmark in Ghana’s democratic history, one marked by peace, security, and order. He further announced that a dedicated toll-free contact has been secured in collaboration with telecommunications companies, which will be made available to the public for sharing information with the Police as needed.

Acknowledging the media’s influential role in shaping public discourse, the IGP encouraged journalists to maintain the highest standards of accuracy in their election coverage while avoiding misinformation and disinformation that could undermine national stability.

The IGP expressed confidence that the measures put in place will enable media personnel to carry out their duties without fear, regardless of their location in covering this year’s election.