Police declare 3 persons wanted over attacks in Tepa

Three persons have been declared wanted by the Ghana Police Service for breaking into a warehouse and a local radio station in Tepa, located in the Ashanti Region.

This development follows reports of vandalism and looting by thugs in the area on Monday, 9 December 2024, suspected to be linked to the 2024 general elections.

Earlier today, the Paramount Chief of Tepa, Nana Adusei Atwenewah Ampem I, convened an emergency meeting with his elders and subjects to address the escalating tensions in the area.

Meanwhile, the police, after launching investigations into the incident, have declared these three individuals wanted.

The statement reads:

The suspects, one Akakpo, Assembly Member for Akwasiase; George, Assembly Member for Maabang; and Mujeed, together with others, allegedly broke into the warehouse and made away with some items, including agricultural spraying machines, bags of fertilisers, and Wellington boots, amongst other things.

The police affirmed their commitment to apprehending the suspects and ensuring that they are prosecuted for their actions.

This update follows the arrest of eight individuals in connection with the recent attack on the Metro Mass Transit workshop in Sunyani, Bono Region. The suspects are accused of unlawfully entering the workshop premises, attacking workers, and threatening them to vacate their offices.

Also, an earlier statement on Monday, 9 December, where the police disclosed the arrest of 89 suspects for various offences. Of these, 40 were directly linked to acts of destruction, bringing the total number of arrests for incidents involving attacks, looting, and vandalism of state property to 97.