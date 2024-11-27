Police investigate invasion of Metro TV by armed personnel

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the invasion of the premises of Accra-based Metro TV.

Armed men, accompanied by police officers, reportedly stormed the premises on Wednesday, 27th November, aiming to disrupt the live broadcast of the 'Good Morning Ghana' show. The assailants allegedly tried to force their way into the studio, sparking a confrontation with the station's security team, leaving one person injured.

The live broadcast was abruptly interrupted at the 1-hour 54-minute mark, prompting a commercial break. Upon resumption, host Dr Randy Abbey confirmed the incident but noted the motive remained unclear.

Panellists on the show, including Insight newspaper Managing Director Kwesi Pratt and a former Deputy Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr Richard Asante Yeboah condemned the attack.

Public reactions have also criticised the invasion.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service clarified the officers were on-site to execute a court order:

"The Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into an incident that occurred at the premises of Metro TV in Accra this morning, Wednesday, 27th November 2024.

Preliminary Police investigations indicate that upon a request from the court, Police Officers accompanied a court bailiff in the company of the judgment creditor, Vodacom Business (Ghana) Limited, to execute a court order against Metro TV.

The statement added:

We urge the public, particularly the management and staff of Metro TV, to remain calm and cooperate with the Police in the ongoing investigation.