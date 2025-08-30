6 Dead, 80-year-old among injured in armed attack on Savannah community

Six people have been killed and two others injured after armed men stormed Chenchire, a small farming community near Mandari in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

The attack took place around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 28, 2025, according to a police statement.

News of the violence quickly reached the Bole Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Alex Adjeivie, who deployed a 22-member team, including two senior officers and personnel from the National Formed Police Unit, to respond.

When officers arrived, they found the community largely deserted, as terrified residents had fled into the nearby bush. With the assistance of locals who cautiously returned, police combed through the area and discovered six bodies scattered in different locations.

Among the injured was 80-year-old Sansah Sinkpe and 43-year-old Sansah Boonie. Both victims were rushed to the Bole District Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Chenchire community

Police investigate attacks

Police have not yet identified the motive behind the attack, but investigations are underway to track down the perpetrators and restore calm. The incident has left the farming settlement in shock, with residents fearing for their safety.

Chenchire community

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could help in arresting those responsible. Security in the Bole District has since been tightened as police patrols and reinforcements monitor the area to prevent further violence.

The Savannah Region, known for its vast farmlands and scattered rural settlements, has seen occasional tensions in recent years, but Thursday’s deadly attack has raised new concerns about the vulnerability of remote communities.

Police statement

Police assured residents that they are working to bring the attackers to justice and called for cooperation from locals as investigations continue.