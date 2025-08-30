Government in talks with 13 countries to employ unplaced Ghanaian nurses

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has revealed that the government is holding discussions with 13 countries to secure employment opportunities for Ghanaian nurses abroad.

This initiative, he explained, is designed to tackle the increasing backlog of unemployed health professionals.

According to a report by Adomonline.com on 29 August 2025, Mr Akandoh highlighted that thousands of nurses and midwives who graduated as far back as 2020 are still without placement.

“We have a huge backlog of nurses from 2020 who are still waiting for employment. The government is negotiating with 13 countries to export our nurses, and once these agreements are signed, it will open doors for many of our health professionals,” he said.

He added that the arrangement would not only ease pressure on the limited job opportunities available locally, but also provide Ghanaian nurses with valuable international exposure and pathways for professional advancement.

The Minister further reassured staff and students of the government’s commitment to strengthening the health sector through both domestic recruitment and international collaborations.

