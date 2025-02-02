Accra Academy hands over perpetrators involved in machete flogging incident to police

Following an incident in which a student was filmed flogging a colleague with a machete, the management of Accra Academy Senior High School has since handed over the main perpetrator to the police and involved all relevant stakeholders in addressing the situation.

According to a statement issued by the school, the incident occurred on January 17, 2025, but was not reported to school authorities until the video surfaced on social media. The footage, which has raised concerns among parents and the public, depicts what appears to be a violent altercation between several students.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the machete used was brought from home, not taken from the school. The students involved have been identified, and their parents contacted, with some already providing official statements.

The students responsible for the act, all day students, have been asked to stay away from school while the disciplinary committee conducts its investigations. The key perpetrator has been handed over to the police for further interrogation.

The students involved in the incident were Shadad Aliu (Kester), Haleem Jibril (Chopper), Ahmed Dauda (Foreigner), and Richard Ninsin (Poisonous).

The victims on the other hand were Samuel Ussher, Kingsford Quayson, Stephen Oteng, and Dominic Awuku Adjei.

The school reassured parents that it is treating the matter with utmost seriousness, prioritising the safety and well-being of students.