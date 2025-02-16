Communications Ministry shakes up leadership, demands CVs for major workforce revamp

The Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation (MoCDTI) has kicked off a major human resource restructuring to align with the President’s broader governance reform agenda.

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 15, it was revealed that the restructuring is aimed at enhancing efficiency and effectiveness across the Ministry, its agencies, and affiliated programmes. In line with this goal, the Minister, Sam George had earlier requested the CVs of all Directors and senior management staff, signalling an upcoming leadership shake-up.

The initial phase of the restructuring is already in motion, impacting key institutions such as the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Ghana Digital Acceleration Programme, which operates in partnership with the World Bank. More changes across the Ministry and its agencies are expected in the coming weeks.

The Minister acknowledged the dedication of all staff and expressed appreciation for their service to the nation, extending best wishes for their future professional endeavours.