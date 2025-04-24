G/A: 6 injured in violent attack over land dispute at Domeabra

A recent land conflict between the neighboring communities of Danchira and Domeabra in the Greater Accra Region's Ga South Municipality turned violent, resulting in six casualties.

The clashes, which began on the evening of Tuesday, April 22, saw the situation escalate rapidly when gunfire broke out on the outskirts of Domeabra, leaving several individuals wounded.

According to reports, some of the victims first received medical attention at a local health facility before being transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) for further treatment.

The violence continued the following afternoon, when a retaliatory attack at the same location left four additional people with machete wounds.

Francis Boateng, the Developmental Chief of Domeabra, provided details of the incident to Adom News, explaining that the dispute began when workers were on the contested land and were attacked by a group from Danchira led by an individual identified as Ashaley.

Chief Boateng further stated that Ashaley later returned with an armed group and opened fire indiscriminately at the site.

READ ALSO: BoG to begin Ghana cryptocurrency regulation by September 2025

Expressing concern over the potential for further escalation, he called on law enforcement to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.

In response to the unrest, the Weija Divisional Police Command, led by Superintendent Eric Amponsah, has increased patrols in both communities to restore order and prevent additional violence.

Authorities are urging calm as they work to resolve the underlying land dispute that sparked the clashes.

READ MORE: Top 10 Ghanaian celebrities making global waves in 2025

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of land conflicts in rapidly developing areas of Greater Accra, where competing claims often lead to violent confrontations.