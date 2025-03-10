Ghanaian gym instructor buried in a bizarre dumbbell-shaped coffin (video)

You may have come across coffins shaped like a pencil, fish, boat, or even a guitar. But have you ever seen one designed as gym equipment? Probably not.

Social media users have been left stunned by the funeral of a Ghanaian gym instructor who was laid to rest in a coffin shaped like a dumbbell.

A viral video of the funeral captures several young men carrying the uniquely designed coffin on their shoulders as they exit a room towards the burial grounds. In the background, mourners can be heard predominantly speaking the Ga language.

The coffin closely resembles a traditional dumbbell, featuring a grey-coloured handle and black weight plates, staying true to its real-life counterpart.

Since its circulation online, the video has sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users expressing amazement, while others question the appropriateness of such a gesture.

A Tradition of Fantasy Coffins in Ghana

One of the most fascinating aspects of Ghanaian funerals is the tradition of elaborate, handcrafted coffins that reflect the profession, passion, or personality of the deceased.

These unique caskets, commonly referred to as "fantasy coffins", have gained global recognition for their artistic craftsmanship and deep cultural significance.

While these customised coffins remain a cherished Ghanaian tradition, they have also attracted international attention, with collectors and art enthusiasts admiring them not only for their intricate designs but also for the cultural meaning they carry.

For many Ghanaians, such coffins symbolise a joyful transition into the afterlife. Instead of viewing death with sorrow, they celebrate the legacy of the deceased in a grand and meaningful way.