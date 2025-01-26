Ghanaian student killed in Canada 1 week after starting new job

A Ghanaian international student, Alfred Okyere, has tragically lost his life in Saskatoon, Canada, just a week into his new job.

The young man was fatally stabbed 17 times by his colleague, 53-year-old Troy Francis Leclair, on January 20, 2025, at DSI Underground Canada, a mining supply company in Saskatoon.

Alfred, who moved to Canada last September in pursuit of a brighter future, was described by family and friends as hardworking and peaceful. The motive for the attack remains unclear, but some allege it may have been a racially motivated hate crime.

Alfred’s sister, Lydia Obeng, shared her devastation over her brother’s sudden and shocking death.

Alfred was not troublesome… I couldn’t believe it until [the police] brought me his bags. I packed his lunch, everything when he was leaving. As to what happened, Alfred never came home and told me he had an issue with a coworker. And he tells me everything,” she said.

The Ghanaian community in Saskatoon is grappling with the loss, describing it as an unprecedented tragedy.

We’ve never experienced such an issue before. This is our first. And in fact, that’s why it’s so difficult for us to comprehend why this has to happen. And we keep telling our folks that this is new to us in the Saskatchewan we used to know,” said family friend Alexander Osei-Owusu.

Despite their grief, the community remains hopeful that the Canadian justice system will ensure accountability for Alfred’s death.

And therefore we should, though we are frustrated and angry, we shall believe that there is something in Saskatoon and the system here that will work and bring justice to our brother,” Osei-Owusu added.