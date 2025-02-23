Gov’t re-imposes curfew in Walewale following violence surge

The Ministry of the Interior has re-imposed a curfew on the North East Region following advice from the North East Regional Security Council, in response to a recent surge in violence.

The curfew is set to take place from 6:00pm to 6:00am.

Reports indicate that the region has witnessed multiple casualties in recent weeks in the form of gun attacks and the burning of vehicles, particularly along the Walewale-Wulugu stretch of the Bolgatanga-Tamale highway.

Between 11 and 15 February, at least 13 travellers, including an infant, lost their lives, while three buses were set ablaze. These incidents prompted the Ministry of the Interior to enforce the curfew as a security measure.

Despite resistance from residents, who cited concerns over alleged military brutality, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, renewed the curfew hours, with the directive taking effect from 22 February 2025.

Read the statement below from the Ministry below.

The Minister for the Interior, on the advice of the North East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument, has renewed the curfew hours on Walewale and its environs in the North East Region from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, effective Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Government calls on the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.