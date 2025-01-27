Ibrahim Salifu gifted motorbike and dollars for returning GH¢20,000 found in a waste bag

Ibrahim Salifu, a beneficiary of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and sanitation worker in the Tamale Metropolitan area, has been celebrated for his remarkable display of honesty after returning GH¢20,000 he found during his daily routine.

According to reports, Ibrahim discovered a significant sum of money in a waste bag while working. A few days later, the rightful owner visited his workplace to enquire about the lost money, and Ibrahim promptly returned it without hesitation.

Recognizing his selflessness and integrity, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, his employer, rewarded Ibrahim with an undisclosed sum of Ghana cedis, U.S. dollars, and a motorbike to support his work and daily movement.

In a Facebook post, Zoomlion praised Ibrahim’s extraordinary act:

Zoomlion Ghana Limited today honoured one of its dedicated staff, Ibrahim Salifu, a Youth Employment Agency (YEA) beneficiary, for his exemplary display of honesty and godliness.

To honour this act of integrity, we rewarded Mr. Ibrahim with an undisclosed amount of Ghanaian cedis, U.S. dollars, and a motorbike to support his movement.

We commend his selfless act and reiterate our commitment to upholding the values of godliness and people-focus, encouraging all Ghanaians to live with integrity and a sense of responsibility.

We say Ayekoo to Ibrahim Salifu!

Inspiring integrity across Ghana

Ibrahim Salifu’s act of returning money that did not belong to him has set a powerful example of integrity and patriotism, encouraging others to follow suit.

His recognition by Zoomlion underscores the importance of honesty in rebuilding trust within communities.

With his reward of both monetary incentives and transportation, Ibrahim heads home not only with a smile but also as a beacon of hope and motivation for society.