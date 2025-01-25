Israel frees 200 Palestinians after Hamas releases 4 hostages in ceasefire deal

Israel has freed two hundred Palestinians following the release of some four hostages by Hamas in an agreed ceasefire deal.

The four female hostages – Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag – who were held by Hamas in Gaza, have returned to Israel. These women were IDF soldiers stationed at an observation post when they were captured on 7 October 2023.

The four hostages have undergone initial medical checks, with reports showing that they are in a "stable condition" after their ordeal.

The families of the hostages have described the occasion as joyous, the hostages themselves finding peace after ‘spending 477 days of hell in Gaza’ and returning to the embrace of their families.

In a swap for the four hostages, Israel released 200 Palestinian prisoners from prisons in the West Bank and the Negev Desert. Of these prisoners, about half will return to their homes in the West Bank. Meanwhile, 70 prisoners, including those convicted of the most serious offenses, will be deported to neighboring countries such as Qatar and Turkey. A small number will be sent to Gaza.