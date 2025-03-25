Multiple cars smashed as roof of A&C mall car park collapses after heavy rainstorm

Several vehicles were damaged at the A&C Mall car park in East Legon, Accra, after a violent rainstorm tore through the area during heavy rainfall on Tuesday, 25th March.

Videos of the incident show that the solar panel roofing of the car park was ripped off by strong winds, crashing onto multiple cars parked underneath. The footage also captures distressed vehicle owners and bystanders frantically assessing the damage amid the downpour.

Eyewitnesses report that the storm struck unexpectedly, sending debris flying and leaving a trail of destruction at the mall's premises.

Despite the scale of the incident, A&C Mall management has yet to release an official statement addressing the damage or potential compensation for affected vehicle owners.

Social Media Reactions

The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with some users questioning the quality of the mall’s safety standards:

Is the parking space insured? Or disclaimer “we are not responsible for loss of items and damages bla bla bla” signages dey there.

We have refused to let trees be in Accra. All these areas used to be full of trees. Trees serve as wind cover.

Bro God just saved my friend err Herh she doesn’t even know how she got saved!! She was standing at here.

Bad installation led to this destruction if them really do the panel installation well, there’s no way this thing go fall.

Wider Impact of the Heavy Rains

Beyond the A&C Mall car park disaster, the rainstorm caused widespread flooding in several parts of Accra, disrupting traffic and damaging properties.

In a separate incident at Okponglo, a motorcyclist was nearly swept away by floodwaters after being dragged into a ditch. Footage from the scene shows onlookers rushing to his aid, helping him to safety while attempting to recover his motorcycle from the raging waters.