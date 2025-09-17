Needy husbands can go to court if wives refuse to take care of them - Appeals Court judge

Justice Alexander Osei Tutu, a judge of the Appeals Court, has clarified that under Ghanaian law, husbands are equally entitled to seek maintenance or financial support from their wives through the courts.

Speaking at a capacity-building workshop for leaders and members of the Assemblies of God (AG) at Sokoban in Kumasi, he explained that provisions under the Matrimonial Causes Act, 1971 (Act 367), allow either spouse to apply for financial relief when necessary.

According to him, the court may, where appropriate, grant maintenance pending suit or financial provision in favour of either party, particularly in circumstances such as old age, incapacitation, illness, or other forms of hardship.

He urged wives to provide support to their husbands when they face financial difficulties due to neglect or unavoidable challenges.

Justice Osei Tutu further highlighted that children also have the right to petition the courts for orders compelling their parents to take responsibility for their upkeep. This includes obligations such as paying school fees and providing general family maintenance.

He disclosed,

It's not only women who can seek redress in court. Husbands, too, can go to court if they think they are not treated well in their homes... they can petition against their wives for maintenance.

The Appeals Court judge also noted that in cases of divorce, the court may order alimony payments or property settlements in favour of either spouse, depending on the circumstances.

As a committed member of the Assemblies of God, Justice Osei Tutu used the platform to remind Christians of the biblical foundation of marriage. He stressed that marriage is a divine gift, intended as a lifelong covenant built on mutual respect and love. Quoting scripture, he said:

God views marriage as a sacred institution. While divorce is not God's ideal plan, it is acknowledged as a reality due to human sin and brokenness (Matthew 19:8, Malachi 2:16).