Tetteh Quarshie did not bring Cocoa to Ghana – Botanist claims

They said Tetteh Quarshie swallowed cocoa beans from Fernando Po to Ghana. By then, who travelled by air? You had to travel by sea, and from Fernando Po to Equatorial Guinea would take about sixty-seven weeks. Our stomach is not like that of a bird or a chicken, which, when they drop a seed from their stomach, it germinates. Our stomach would actually process the seed, and the heat alone in our stomach can destroy it.