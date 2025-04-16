Two remanded for allegedly trafficking bullets from Ghana to Togo

The Denu-Torkor Circuit Court in Ghana’s Volta Region has remanded two individuals into custody over their suspected involvement in the unlawful transportation of ammunition from Aflao to Lomé, Togo.

The suspects have been named as Yameglo Kossi and 46-year-old Nyameglo Kossi Attitsogbe, who has been identified as the principal suspect in the case.

Their arrest followed security checks conducted along an unauthorised route, known as Beat 7, where Attitsogbe is alleged to have been conveying the concealed ammunition using a tricycle operated by the co-accused.

Authorities retrieved 29 packs of ammunition, comprising 25 rounds of AAA Redstar shotgun cartridges. The cartridges had been hidden in four sacks containing clothing and other personal effects in an attempt to avoid detection.

The arrest formed part of a joint operation spearheaded by the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA), in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Ghana Immigration Service, and Defence Intelligence of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Further investigations revealed that the main suspect had obtained the ammunition from a licensed arms and ammunition dealer based in Accra. The dealer, however, was found to have breached regulatory protocols, including selling quantities that exceeded legally sanctioned limits.

The two suspects are expected to make a reappearance before the court on 24th April 2025, as police continue with their investigations.

NACSA has affirmed its commitment to working alongside law enforcement to identify individuals and networks engaged in the illicit trade and smuggling of arms and ammunition.

In a statement issued by the Commission, it said: “The interception underscores the critical importance of cross-agency collaboration in addressing the growing threat of illicit arms and ammunition trafficking, and reinforces the need for heightened vigilance across border communities.”

The Small Arms Commission has also urged all licensed arms and ammunition dealers to adhere strictly to regulatory requirements governing their operations, warning that non-compliance poses a significant risk of arms diversion that could fuel organised crime and conflict.