Watch how ‘smart’ thief casually steals Hyundai Elantra in Kumasi (video)

A CCTV footage capturing the alleged theft of a Hyundai Elantra saloon car in Kumasi has left many Ghanaians stunned. Reports indicate that the incident occurred last Wednesday at Patasi, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

In the video, which has been widely shared on social media, the suspected thief—dressed in a white T-shirt, black jeans, and a black cap—is seen casually walking past the parked vehicle, registration number DV-5508-24. He then attempts to unlock the car using multiple keys.

After several tries, he successfully opens the door, enters the car, and calmly drives away without raising suspicion.

According to a commentary accompanying the footage, the suspect allegedly used a master key to steal the vehicle. The narrator also noted that the owner had left the car unattended, making it an easy target.

The video has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions from social media users. While some expressed shock at the thief’s composed and effortless approach, others speculated that the theft could have been an inside job, questioning how the suspect managed to obtain the exact key required to unlock the vehicle.

Some users also pointed out the need for enhanced security measures such as steering locks, car alarms, and tracking devices to prevent such incidents.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the matter, but the incident serves as a stark reminder for car owners to remain vigilant and take extra precautions when parking their vehicles.

Here are some reactions:

The question I ask myself mostly is, don’t we have a control room where there’s a specialists designated to monitor the screens 24/7?

Charlie this be inside job cuz how was he able to get the key to open the car ?This cars stealing am no be easy like that ooo even to start am without key sef you for break the key nob which is not going to be this quick. Well they are also upgrading

Obviously the one who sold the car to the person knows about this theft. Some of the dealers cut multiple keys. They will track you down and steal the car with the spare key. So you should be careful who you buy your car from.