The Electoral Commission (EC) has directed its regional directors to limit the number of media houses allowed into constituency and regional collation centres for the upcoming general elections.

This instruction is detailed in an internal memo titled ‘Accreditation for Media Houses’, dated 25th November and signed by the EC’s Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey.

As per the guideline, only eight media houses will receive accreditation to access constituency collation centres: three television stations (two personnel per station) and five radio stations (one personnel per station). At the regional collation centres, 12 media houses will be permitted: five television stations (two personnel per station) and seven radio stations (one personnel per station).

This directive has sparked mixed reactions among stakeholders.

Defending the decision in an interview with Accra-based Citi Fm on Tuesday, November 26, the EC’s Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Bossman Asare, explained that it aims to prevent congestion and ensure a smooth process at the collation centres.

He stated:

If you are not very careful and you don't manage the collation centres, you may end up having a lot of challenges. So the Commission believes that with this particular arrangement, it will create a very smooth collation exercise at the constituency and the regional levels.

He further noted:

The media houses are many. If we are not very careful, then we cannot even have space for election officials. We cannot have space for agents of political parties.