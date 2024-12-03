The presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has invoked seven curses ahead of the 7 December presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to him, these curses are intended to target corrupt officials, troublemakers, and individuals who plan to rig the 2024 elections.

At a news conference on Sunday, 1 December 2024, Kyiri Abosom outlined the seven curses on “wicked Ghanaians on voting day” as follows:

The first curse goes to people who want to stuff ballot boxes to favour their preferred candidates. Whether they are security officers, media personnel, or electoral officers, they should be struck by God’s thunder. Any person who casts more than one vote during the election should suffer an untimely death. Any person who tries to change the Ghana Union Movement’s votes to favour any other political party during counting should die in a terrible accident. Any EC official who plans to manipulate figures, for example, adding a zero to 20 to make it 200, should decay alive. Any individual in a political party who intends to become an EC official to rig the election for their party should be struck by hunger and disgrace. Any politician who wants to use stolen public funds to influence the election should suffer all kinds of illnesses, including stroke, coma, and blindness. Any security officer who plans to abuse their power by assaulting journalists to manipulate the election for a particular political party should suffer poverty and become an alcoholic.

The presidential candidate added that these seven curses would be multiplied by ten, bringing the total number to 70.

His declarations come amidst counter-accusations between the two major political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC has alleged that the NPP plans to rig the upcoming election with the help of Brigadier General Michael Opoku, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces. However, the NPP has denied these allegations and, in turn, accused the NDC of plotting to rig the election with the help of retired Commissioner of Police Nathan Kofi Boakye.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, has assured the public that the 2024 elections will be free, fair, and transparent. Similarly, the Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has pledged that the security forces will maintain the utmost professionalism during the elections.