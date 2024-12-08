2024 Elections: John Mahama is Ghana’s President-elect as Bawumia concedes defeat

Former President John Dramani Mahama has emerged as Ghana’s President-elect following a decisive victory in the 2024 general elections.

Ghanaians headed to the polls on Saturday, 7 December, to elect the next president and parliamentarians for a four-year term. While the Electoral Commission is yet to officially declare the results, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, has conceded defeat and extended his congratulations to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Mahama.

In a media address on Sunday, 8 December, Dr Bawumia acknowledged his party’s internal collation of provisional results, which confirmed Mr Mahama’s decisive win. He stated that contesting the outcome would be unnecessary.

"I called President Mahama and congratulated him," Dr Bawumia disclosed. "Ghana is more important than our individual political ambitions."

He also highlighted the NDC’s strong performance in the parliamentary elections, describing their victory as “hands down.” Urging unity, he called on all Ghanaians to prioritise the nation’s interest over personal or partisan goals.

The elections, however, were not without challenges. Reports of violent clashes marred the process, with at least two fatalities and several injuries recorded. Despite these tensions, Dr Bawumia’s concession has been widely commended as a critical gesture to maintain peace and stability during this pivotal moment in Ghana’s democratic journey.