5 Ghanaian female MPs who have lost their parliamentary seats

The just ended 2024 general elections in Ghana have significantly altered the political landscape, with several notable shifts in parliamentary representation. Among those affected are five prominent female Members of Parliament (MPs) from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who have metaphorically been "pushed to the zoo with the elephant" following their losses to the opposition. Here is an in-depth look at their political journeys, and the electoral outcomes that concluded their tenures.

1. Darkoa Newman – Okaikwei South Constituency

Darkoa Newman, a passionate representative for the Okaikwei South Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, served as MP and Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection. First elected in 2021, she held the seat for eight years before being unseated by the NDC’s Ernest Adamako in a closely contested election.

Newman secured 24,263 votes, falling short by 8,428 votes as Adamako garnered 32,691 votes. Her defeat signals a notable shift in the political allegiance of the constituency.

2. Mavis Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East Constituency

Hawa Koomson, a stalwart in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, represented her constituents in Parliament from 2012. Known for her dynamic advocacy, Koomson’s parliamentary journey came to an end when the NDC’s Naa Koryo flipped the seat.

Koomson attained 45,638 votes but lost by a margin of 5,198 votes as Naa Koryo claimed victory with 50,836 votes.

3. Lydia Alhassan – Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency

Lydia Alhassan initially entered Parliament following the tragic death of her husband, Emmanuel Boakye Agyarko, in 2019. As the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, she served her constituents for eight years but faced a resounding defeat in the 2024 elections.

Alhassan was eclipsed by the NDC’s John Dumelo, who received 40,561 votes compared to her 27,377, resulting in a difference of 13,184 votes.

4. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Ablekuma West Constituency

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who also served as the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, was a formidable figure in the Ablekuma West Constituency.

However, her eight-year parliamentary tenure ended abruptly with a surprising loss. Owusu-Ekuful managed 26,575 votes, while her opponent from the NDC, Rev. Kweku Addo, emerged victorious with 31,866 votes, a margin of 5,291.

5. Cynthia Mamle Morrison – Agona West Constituency

Cynthia Mamle Morrison’s political trajectory took an intriguing turn earlier this year. After serving as the NPP MP for Agona West since 2012, she defected from the party following her loss in the primaries in January 2024. Contesting as an independent candidate, Morrison faced a decisive defeat, securing only 7,160 votes against the NDC’s Ernestina Ofori Dangbey, who amassed 26,080 votes. The margin of 18,920 votes underscores the overwhelming nature of her loss.

A Changing Political Tide

The electoral losses of these five female MPs reflect not only a shift in parliamentary representation but also the evolving dynamics of Ghanaian politics. Despite their defeats, their contributions to their constituencies, through policy advocacy and community development initiatives, have left an enduring legacy.